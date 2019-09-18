Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 75.71 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eyenovia Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Eyenovia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.