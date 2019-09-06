Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 472.06 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eyenovia Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 41.61% and its consensus price target is $110.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 95%. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.