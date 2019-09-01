Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. Its rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eyenovia Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 54.34% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 0% respectively. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has weaker performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.