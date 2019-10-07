Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 has Eyenovia Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 240,307,000.13% -108.8% -97.2% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63,522,727.27% 0% -85.4%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eyenovia Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 0.7%. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Eyenovia Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.