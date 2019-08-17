Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 5.43 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 70.45% and its consensus price target is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 17.4%. Insiders owned 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.