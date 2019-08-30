Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

As Biotechnology companies, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.72 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eyenovia Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eyenovia Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 452.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.