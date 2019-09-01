Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.19 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eyenovia Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.