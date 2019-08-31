Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.13 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eyenovia Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. Its rival ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Eyenovia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eyenovia Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 143.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.