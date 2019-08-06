Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) EPS Estimated At $-0.47; KONA GOLD SOLUTIONS (KGKG) Shorts Decreased By 85.71%

Analysts expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 42.42% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Eyenovia, Inc.’s analysts see -6.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 62,412 shares traded. Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) has declined 46.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EYEN News: 26/03/2018 Eyenovia Appoints Three Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

KONA GOLD SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:KGKG) had a decrease of 85.71% in short interest. KGKG’s SI was 45,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 85.71% from 317,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.0033 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1087. About 2.87 million shares traded. Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGKG) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.72 million. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014.

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kona Gold LLC, focuses on the development of hemp energy drinks, energy patches, hemp apparel, and hemp shampoo. The company has market cap of $77.44 million. It also focuses on engaging in hydroponics activities. It has a 0.91 P/E ratio.