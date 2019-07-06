Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparing side by side

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23 while its Quick Ratio is 23. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 97.60% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 26.4% respectively. 1.7% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.