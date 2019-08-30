Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eyenovia Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.