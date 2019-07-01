Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 171.81 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 67.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. was more bullish than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.