Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 116.99 N/A -3.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 95.15% and its average target price is $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 79.9%. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.