Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Comparing side by side

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 122 16.77 N/A -5.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Eyenovia Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $199, which is potential 155.95% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.