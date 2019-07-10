Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 70.61 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.