Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparing side by side

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oragenics Inc. are 18.8 and 18.8 respectively. Oragenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.