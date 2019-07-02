Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Contrasting side by side

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Eyenovia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.