Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.