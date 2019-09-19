Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 17.66 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Eyenovia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.