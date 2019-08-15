Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparing side by side

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eyenovia Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 0.69%. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.