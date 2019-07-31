Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparison side by side

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eyenovia Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Eyenovia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eyenovia Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 165.76% and its average price target is $6.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Eyenovia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.