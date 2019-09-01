Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Contrasting side by side

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.05 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s average target price is $35.75, while its potential upside is 138.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.