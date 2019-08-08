Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Analysts See $-0.47 EPS; Last Week HP Inc. (HPQ) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. HP has $2300 highest and $19 lowest target. $21.43’s average target is 12.26% above currents $19.09 stock price. HP had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded the shares of HPQ in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by JP Morgan. See HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 42.42% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Eyenovia, Inc.’s analysts see -6.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 32,543 shares traded. Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) has declined 46.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EYEN News: 26/03/2018 Eyenovia Appoints Three Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 253 were accumulated by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited holds 0.12% or 53,373 shares. 475,000 are held by Parametric Assocs Limited Company. The California-based West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 14,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0.48% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) owns 393,017 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 13,877 shares stake. Grassi Investment stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,384 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.23 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 7.35 million shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 29/05/2018 – HP INC NAMES STEVE FIELER AS CFO, SUCCEEDING CATHIE LESJAK; 09/04/2018 – HP Introduces the World’s First Chromebook Detachable; 29/05/2018 – HP INC SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 49C-52C, EST. 49C; 15/05/2018 – HP Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings on May 29, 2018; 11/04/2018 – HP Reinvents Publishing Supply Chain with Print-to-Order Book Manufacturing Services; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 24/05/2018 – Convicted Autonomy CFO Still Faces $5.1 Billion HP Civil Trial; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong

