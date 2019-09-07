EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.77 N/A -0.19 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.99 and its 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 20% respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.