EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|2.77
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
In table 1 we can see EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Volatility and Risk
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.99 and its 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 20% respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Summary
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
