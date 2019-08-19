EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.94 N/A -0.19 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.94 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.