EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.80 N/A -0.34 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.71 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.25 beta indicates that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 157.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 944.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. 14.57% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.