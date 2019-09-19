EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Since EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.69 N/A -0.19 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.