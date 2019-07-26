EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

We are comparing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.4% and 95.8%. 14.57% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -48.36% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 57.67% stronger performance.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.