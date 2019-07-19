EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.22 N/A -0.34 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 24.86 N/A -3.13 0.00

Demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Risk and Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.04 beta which makes it 204.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.43 average target price and a 60.45% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.57%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.