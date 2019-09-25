EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|3.37
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|83.81
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
