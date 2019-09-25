EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.37 N/A -0.19 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.