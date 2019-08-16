EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

This is a contrast between EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.04 N/A -0.19 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 77.01 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.99 beta means EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 99.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.57 beta which makes it 157.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 average target price and a 496.62% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.