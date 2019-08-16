EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

This is a contrast between EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|3.04
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|77.01
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.99 beta means EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 99.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.57 beta which makes it 157.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 average target price and a 496.62% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.