EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.09 N/A -0.34 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.68 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 125.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 63.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.4% and 0% respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.57%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.