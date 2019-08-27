EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.59 N/A -0.19 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk & Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.99 beta. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.2 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.