EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

As Biotechnology businesses, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.41 N/A -0.19 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.99 beta. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cyanotech Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.