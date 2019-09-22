EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.41 N/A -0.19 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 405.63 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.99. From a competition point of view, CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta which is 193.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.