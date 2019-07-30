EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

As Biotechnology companies, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.95 N/A -0.34 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.24 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chimerix Inc. has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Chimerix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Chimerix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 0.29% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares. About 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -48.36% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 43.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.