EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.51 N/A -0.34 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.67 N/A 12.15 4.61

In table 1 we can see EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus price target and a 9.47% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -48.36% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.