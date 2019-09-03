EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

As Biotechnology companies, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.77 N/A -0.19 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.07 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 23.4 and 23.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 248.84% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 69.5%. 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.