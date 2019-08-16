EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.03 N/A -0.19 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility and Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 2,371.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 61.1%. 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.