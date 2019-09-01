EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparing side by side

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.56 N/A -0.19 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 700.00% and its average target price is $2.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 40.67% respectively. Insiders owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.