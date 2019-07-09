EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Contrasting side by side

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.54 N/A -0.34 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.25. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -48.36% weaker performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has 15.91% stronger performance.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.