EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.41 N/A -0.19 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.99 beta. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 10.4% respectively. 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.