EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|3.41
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
Risk & Volatility
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.99 beta. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 10.4% respectively. 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
