EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.33 N/A -0.34 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.69 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.25 shows that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Recro Pharma Inc. has beta of -0.1 which is 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus price target and a -15.34% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.