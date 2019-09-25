EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparison side by side

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.41 N/A -0.19 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1200.70 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.99 and its 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.