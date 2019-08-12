EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

Since EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.07 N/A -0.19 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.37 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 5.5%. 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.