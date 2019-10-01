EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Comparing side by side

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 1.26M -0.19 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 41,663,911.12% -69.3% -48.4% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,349,362.12% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 49.56% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.