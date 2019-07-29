EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Contrasting side by side

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|3.06
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Profitability
Table 2 has EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.57%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.81%
|-25.82%
|-47.21%
|-24.94%
|-56.74%
|-48.36%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
