EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|3.37
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
In table 1 we can see EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Volatility & Risk
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
KemPharm Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 average target price and a 41.83% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 33.5%. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than KemPharm Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
