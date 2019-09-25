EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.37 N/A -0.19 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KemPharm Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 average target price and a 41.83% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 33.5%. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.