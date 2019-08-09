EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.30% -48.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

The competitors have a potential upside of 139.13%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.60% weaker performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.99 shows that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.