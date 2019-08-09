EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.30%
|-48.40%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.89
|2.70
|2.86
The competitors have a potential upside of 139.13%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.60% weaker performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.
Liquidity
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.99 shows that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
