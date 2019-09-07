EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.77 N/A -0.19 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.63 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.99 beta means EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 99.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 787.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.