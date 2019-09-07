EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|2.77
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|6.63
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.99 beta means EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 99.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.57 beta.
Liquidity
7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 787.85%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
